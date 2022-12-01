Glendale’s $1 billion luxurious retreat on track to open in late 2023

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A highly anticipated resort is making progress in the West Valley. When it’s all set and done, it’ll be 60 acres of luxury, which was inspired by hotspots from around the world, from Dubai to Miami.

Arizona’s Family got a hard hat tour of the latest efforts on VAI Resort as hundreds work tirelessly to complete an elite experience for the masses, including those who live and play right here in the Valley of the Sun.

“You can start to see the foundation of what is going to be the stage is going to be like,” Grant Fisher, President of VAI Global Development, said. Fisher said they are investing $40 million on the stage and entertainment areas which they hope to feature top-notch artists.

The luxury resort is named for the Greek beach, Vai Beach, found on the Isle of Crete, where the ancient Minoans made their homes. Fisher said that the resort has been inspired by globally celebrated resorts and will include a variety of luxury experiences for guests.

More than 1,200 luxury hotel rooms and suites and a 360-degree concert stage are just part of the fun. An expansive 6-acre swimming area, and the country’s first man-made party island, dubbed “Konos Island” will feature a Mediterranean restaurant, DJ booth, dance floors, and much more.

The hotel will be a two-minute walk from State Farm Stadium and a 20-minute drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor. The property will use only 30% of the allotted water designated to the former agricultural site, and a water recycling system that will operate off of solar power will be in place.

“Growing up in Arizona, it’s always been my dream to bring some of the best attractions from around the world right to our doorstep,” said Grant Fisher, president of VAI Resort previously said. “As most Arizona residents head out of state in the hot summer months, VAI Resort will bring the beach and refreshing water to their backyard.”

VAI Global Development, an Arizona-based ownership company, is managing the resort and its construction. “VAI is undoubtedly breaking the mold with experiential hospitality, as every aspect is designed to treat guests to incredible entertainment, cuisine and luxury,” said Fisher. “Debuting VAI in my home state is a monumental moment and one that I hope will further elevate Arizona on the international stage as a notable entertainment destination.”

