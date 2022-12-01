Garth Brooks extends Las Vegas Strip residency through 2024

Dec. 1, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Due to extraordinary demand,” promoter Live Nation on Thursday announced that country music superstar Garth Brooks has extended his upcoming Las Vegas Strip residency.

According to a news release, the residency, dubbed “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Vegas, ” will be extending through 2024 “due to the overwhelming demand for tickets to his first 27 shows.”

Live Nation says the new shows, which will be held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, will be announced in May 2023 around the opening of the residency.

Country legend Garth Brooks talks about his 'intimate' Vegas residency & his love for Las Vegas. His shows kick off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year

“My whole life I have heard the saying, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’ Well, thanks to God and the people, ours was. Truly grateful and unapologetically excited,” Garth Brooks said in the release.

According to Live Nation, fans who signed up for the Verified Fan Presale who were unable to purchase tickets for the 2023 dates will be given priority access to buy tickets to the 2024 dates. 

To sign up for all Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency announcements including information on the new dates, fans can visit www.Ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

