Forecast Outlook- 12/1/2022

Clouds increase on Thursday as the first of two storms move into the area. They will bring some more wind into the mix along with slight shower chances through the weekend.

Along with more clouds, the wind is ramping up with wind gusts up to 45 mph around the Las Vegas Valley. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Friday morning. Clouds will stick around on Friday with the chance of a few isolated showers. Most of the precipitation will be focused north and west of Las Vegas.

A second low-pressure system moves across the area this weekend. This will bring another chance for a few scattered showers across Southern Nevada. No day this week is looking like a washout, but a few scattered showers will be possible. Temperatures will hold in the mid to low 60s through the weekend with the breeze sticking around Sunday and Monday.

