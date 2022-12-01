FDA may soon allow gay men to donate blood

By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:42 AM PST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Food and Drug Administration announced they’ll likely start allowing sexually active gay men to give blood.

The FDA says recent research has them leaning toward ending the current ban that is aimed at stopping the spread of HIV and AIDs. Over the years, many experts and activists have criticized this measure as broad and misguided.

Current federal rules prohibit blood banks from collecting donations from men who have had sex with men within the last three months.

“It de-stigmatizes the LGBTQ community, which there’s been a stigma with blood donation and risk of HIV for a long time,” said Steven Igarashi-Ball, the Director of Equity and Engagement for Atlanta pride.

The local organization Atlanta Pride actually participated in the FDA’s study which could lead to this band being dropped.

“I think it’s really critical that if you are able to donate blood, we should remove as many hurdles to that as possible. Because we need more people donating and helping the blood supply,” said Igarashi-Ball.

The FDA doesn’t have a timeline yet on when this ban could be lifted.

