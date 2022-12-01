Carrie Underwood announces return of Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood on Thursday announced the return of her Las Vegas Strip residency.

According to a news release, the “much-anticipated” return will commence on June 21, 2023.

The release says that tickets for 18 additional show dates for the Las Vegas residency will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

Underwood previously sold out all of her 2022 residency performances – a total of 18 shows, the release says.

Dates for the show, dubbed REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, are as follows:

June 2023: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Sept. 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2023: 29

Dec. 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

For more information, visit: rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/carrie-underwood

