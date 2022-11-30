You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.

As part of the festivities, guests are welcome to meet the Clydesdales and take a photo with them before the parade kicks off.

According to Downtown Summerlin, the meet and greet will run from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at a public viewing area in the northwest parking lot of the shopping center. This will be available on a first, come, first served basis.

Downtown Summerlin notes that both the public viewing area and holiday parade are free for guests to enjoy.

Visit DowntownSummerlin.com for more information.

