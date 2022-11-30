Survey says Raiders fans are supposedly among rudest in NFL

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new, “nationwide survey” found that Las Vegas Raiders fans are supposedly among the rudest in the NFL.

According to NJ.Bet, the website “took a closer look at fan behavior and surveyed NFL fans across the country in order to find out which fan bases are the rudest in the league.”

According to the website’s findings, not only is Raider Nation among the top five rudest fan bases in the league, the group is apparently the second-most rudest group of football fans.

In terms of rudest fans, the survey found Raiders fans to fall only behind supporters of the Philadelphia Eagles, who took the number one spot on the list.

The rudest behavior that Raiders fans exhibit, according to the survey, is that they allegedly start fights, also a negative trait of Eagles fans, the website said.

According to the website, the top five most rude fans were:

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. New England Patriots

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Of the 32 teams in the NFL, fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars are supposedly the least rude, as they ranked last at number 32 on the website’s survey.

