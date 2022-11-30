Sin City Snowboards seeing increase in business this year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The winter season is taking off for one Las Vegas snowboard store. Sin City Snowboards owner, Glenn Robertt, says they’ve seen a 50 percent increase in customers this year.

Last year, the store struggled to meet demand due to supply chain issues during the pandemic.

“We have enough orders to fulfill the year unless our suppliers say you can’t get it, but we are good for the whole season,” Robertt said.

But customers will be seeing a change this year because of the ongoing demand for products.

“Prices have gone up because of that, it’s happened to other industries, last year it did hit snowboarding because prices were already set, so prices this year are generally 15-20 percent higher on the same product last year’s boards that haven’t changed price,” he said.

To help keep up with demand, the store has expanded into a new space in the same building. There’s also a repair shop available on site.

“We have a huge service department which will be expanded, people come in here and check the boards,” he added.

Robertt also said the store had a record November and record Black Friday week.

