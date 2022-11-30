NCSO: Suspect in assault of elderly woman believed to still be in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in the search for the suspect in the brutal beating of an elderly woman in Pahrump.

Nye county detectives believe their suspect is still in the area. They are now calling it a revenge attack, not a random attack.

Investigators are searching for a man by the name of Ryan Sanders.

Sanders is accused of attacking and kidnapping an elderly woman last Monday. Sheriff’s deputies now reveal the woman woke up to Sanders assaulting her in her home.

The sheriff’s office said Sanders put the woman in her own car and drove her to a hospital where they picked up a man.

After that, they drove to an abandoned RV where she was assaulted again and was left for dead.

Deputies are asking residents in Pahrump to check their surveillance cameras from around 4 a.m. last Monday morning.

Deputies said they have no leads on what vehicle he could be driving now.

Detectives said there is a link between Sanders and a family member of the victim.

There is a $5,000 reward to help catch him.

