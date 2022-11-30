Lee Canyon announces opening date for 2022/23 winter season

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Ready to hit the slopes? Lee Canyon has announced it will open next week for the 2022/23 winter season.

According to a news release, Lee Canyon says the season will open for the area on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Lee Canyon says its runs will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

According to Lee Canyon, Bluebird and Rabbit Peak will be open to start the season with Sherwood coming soon after.

For more information, visit: https://www.leecanyonlv.com/

