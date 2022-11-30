Las Vegas police make arrest after human remains found in barrel in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested in connection with human remains that were discovered in a barrel in the southeast valley.

According to a news release, on Tuesday at approximately 1:18 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of possible human remains in a barrel near Palm Street and East Quail Avenue.

Police said in the release that officers confirmed the discovery and homicide detectives responded to the scene.

LVMPD says the investigation indicates that the victim was reported missing on Nov. 3. After the discovery of the remains, police “quickly identified” Ryan Bentley, 43, as the suspect in the victim’s death.

Police say that at about 8:36 p.m., Bentley was taken into custody in the 7000 block of Alamosa Avenue.

According to LVMPD, Bentley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and the use of a deadly weapon.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

