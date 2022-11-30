Las Vegas police ask for help after 96-year-old hit while in marked crosswalk

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to police, a 96-year-old was struck while in a marked crosswalk with the walk timer activated on Nov. 17 at about 11:26 a.m. near E. Tropicana Avenue and S. Mojave Road.

Police advise that the suspect was driving a “primer gray/black Ford Crown Victoria” and hit the pedestrian.

🚨🚨WE NEED YOUR HELP! 🚨🚨

A 96 year old pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk with the walk timer activated! This vehicle made a left turn failing to yield right of way to the pedestrian. The driver left her unconscious in the roadway and drove off! pic.twitter.com/fBABfrkprH — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) November 30, 2022

After the crash, police said the Ford Crown Victoria fled the scene and the occupants are still outstanding.

LVMPD said the driver left the victim unconscious in the roadway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Las Vegas police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.