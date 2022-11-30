Las Vegas police ask for help after 96-year-old hit while in marked crosswalk
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash.
According to police, a 96-year-old was struck while in a marked crosswalk with the walk timer activated on Nov. 17 at about 11:26 a.m. near E. Tropicana Avenue and S. Mojave Road.
Police advise that the suspect was driving a “primer gray/black Ford Crown Victoria” and hit the pedestrian.
After the crash, police said the Ford Crown Victoria fled the scene and the occupants are still outstanding.
LVMPD said the driver left the victim unconscious in the roadway.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Las Vegas police.
