Forecast Outlook- 11/30/2022

Clouds increase on Thursday as the first of two storms move into the area. They will bring some more wind into the mix along with slight shower chances through the weekend.

Along with more clouds, the wind will be ramping up on Tuesday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. Most of the showers stay off to our west during the day with a forecast high of 60° in Las Vegas. Wind will stay gusty into Friday morning with a slight chance of a few passing showers around the valley. The forecast high is at 58°.

A second low-pressure system moves across the area Sunday and Monday. This will bring another chance for a few scattered showers across Southern Nevada. No day this week is looking like a washout, but a few scattered showers will be possible. Temperatures will hold in the mid to low 60s through the weekend with the breeze sticking around Sunday and Monday.

