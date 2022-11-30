Fire officials warn of space heater dangers as temperatures drop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather turns cold, many people will begin pulling the space heater out of the closet, but those heaters can also lead to devastating fires.

According to some fire officials in Brazos County, there have already been a few fires this year caused by space heaters. Fire Chief Jason Ware, Brazos County Precinct 3 Volunteer Fire Department, said these space heater fires typically happen because of poor maintenance or improper use. These can be something small if taken care of quickly but have the potential to destroy an entire home, Ware said.

To prevent fires caused by space heaters fire officials said people should have space heaters three feet away from any combustible materials such as couches, papers, curtains, etc., and make sure they’re properly plugged directly into a wall socket and not an extension cord, and turn it off when you’re not using it.

“Also checking them prior to using them,” Ware said. “You store them through the summer months and bring them out they’re gonna collect dust. Check the cords, if they were in the attics space rodents might have chewed on the cords, or if they were stepped on, but the biggest thing is keeping them away from combustible materials.”

For those planning on buying a space heater, it’s important to make sure it’s a listed product Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett, Bryan Fire Department said.

“If you have an old space heater that you’re unsure about you might want to get something that’s newer that has tip-over technology to it that’s not gonna burn you if you just touch it,” Burnett. “A lot of these old heaters if you made contact with it at all it’s going to cause some serious burns. You don’t need to get something that’s oversized for the job you’re trying to do.”

Burnett said children and animals should also be kept away from space heaters to prevent burns or tangled up cords.

Another dangerous fire starter is heat lamps which people typically tend to leave outside or use to warm their pets, Deputy Fire Marshal Nathan Noynaert, College Station Fire Department said.

“Most of those don’t have any safety switches and they’re stored very very close to combustible bedding, so often they’ll fall onto the bedding or people will forget to turn them off and that’ll cause a fire originating on the back porch,” Noynaert said.

Above all, fire officials said it’s important to check smoke alarms and practice your safety plan, especially with family and friends gathering for the holidays.

“Make sure everyone knows what the plan is, where do you want your kids to go, what are the two ways out of every room, where do you want them to go if there’s a fire, and meet you outside the residence,” Burnett said.

