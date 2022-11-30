Beard Papas Cream Puffs set to open Las Vegas location

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Japanese cream puffs chain with a cult following is set to open a location in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Beard Papa’s Cream Puffs will expand to Las Vegas with an eatery openings on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

Beard Papa’s, which says it “specializes in creating the world’s best cream puffs,” is opening at 7325 S Rainbow Blvd, Suite 110.

According to the company, guests can create custom puff confections by choosing between eight cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, strawberry eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, dulce de leche eclair and crispy almond. From there, guests then choose from a selection of airy cream custard filling flavors that range from “traditional staples to monthly featured seasonal flavors.”

For more information, visit: https://www.beardpapas.com

