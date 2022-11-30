5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway.

According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with injuries unknown at this time. However, authorities say there were no fatalities.

#TrafficAlert⚠️ The Nevada State Police is investigating a 5 vehicle crash on US95 southbound, at Boulder Hwy. No reported fatalities at this time. All lanes are currently closed except the far right lane. Traffic is getting by, but expect delays.#DriveSafe #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) November 30, 2022

According to police, a female adult was placed under arrest for suspected impairment.

All but one lane was blocked as police investigated.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.