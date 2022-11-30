5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway.

According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with injuries unknown at this time. However, authorities say there were no fatalities.

According to police, a female adult was placed under arrest for suspected impairment.

All but one lane was blocked as police investigated.

