You can enjoy private igloos, s’mores at holiday pop-up lounge in Henderson(Bethany Paige Photography | Bethany Paige Photography via Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A resort in Henderson is getting in the holiday spirit by offering igloos, fire pits, s’mores and more at its holiday-themed pop-up lounge.

According to a news release, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino has launched its holiday-themed pop-up lounge, Winter at the Terrace, for the season.

The property says that as part of the festivities, Green Valley Ranch’s Lobby Terrace has transformed into a winter wonderland in which “guests can cozy up and enjoy a festive atmosphere throughout the holiday season.”

In addition to special holiday-themed cocktails, the property says guests can enjoy a selection of champagne offerings, a hot chocolate cart and various seasonal bites.

“Winter at The Terrace”
“Winter at The Terrace”(Bethany Paige Photography | Bethany Paige Photography via Station Casinos)

According to Station Casinos, “Winter at The Terrace’' is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The release notes that the private igloos will be available with a food and beverage minimum starting at $100 and may be reserved in two-hour blocks.

Winter at the Terrace is open to those 21 and over.

According to the release, walk-ins are welcome. However, reservations for tables and igloos are recommended and can be made through the concierge at 702-617-7744.

For more information, visit https://www.greenvalleyranch.com/eat-and-drink/winter-at-the-terrace/.

