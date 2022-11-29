USPS mail carriers prepare for busy holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For 16 years, Damisha Moore has been delivering mail for the United States Postal Service.

“It’s priceless. makes you feel good,” said Moore.

She said though Christmas is the busiest time of the year for her, it is still her favorite time to deliver mail.

“Because of the satisfaction that you get when you get to that door and deliver that package to that customer, they have been waiting for to get it in on time,” said Moore.

Every year, Moore gets to pick up Operation Santa letters and said doing this is the most rewarding.

“I just love the joy that I get to see the kids that bring me letters to get to Santa because some kids are less fortunate,” said Moore. “They are not able to get a lot of things so that dear Santa letter that Operation Santa it means the world to me and the kids.”

In 2020, during the pandemic, USPS reps said more and more people decided not to gather for the holidays because of this, there was an uptick in shipping gifts that remains to this day. Moore said she does her best to handle the demand.

“You just pace yourself and you just go with the flow and eventually it becomes second nature. I have been doing it so long,” said Moore.

More said if you see a mail carrier out in your neighborhood this holiday season to wave and say hello.

“We are doing the best we can,” said Moore. “Be happy, be cheerful and be safe. Safety matters for us.”

If you ship gifts at the last minute like on December 23, Moore along with other carriers will work hard to make sure it arrives by Christmas Day.

