Regional Sex Offender unit arrests man in Sparks

Jovani Galindo-Hernandez
Jovani Galindo-Hernandez(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested on two felony charges in Sparks.

Jovani Galindo-Hernandez was arrested on one charge of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and three counts sexual assault, also a felony.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was granted a warrant for the arrest of Hernandez on Nov. 14 and contacted the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit for assistance finding him two days later.

He was arrested on Nov. 21 near the 600 block of Spice Island Drive in Sparks.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jason Spellman
Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street
Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
Meow Wolf hosting 2nd adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
Dog on a leash. Photo provided by Albemarle County
Free pet vaccines, microchipping offered at Clark County’s ‘Animals at the Amp’
Hotel EDC Las Vegas
‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
(FILE)
Health District reports 2 flu deaths in Clark County as cases increase