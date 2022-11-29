Police: 15-year-old boy caught sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle taken into custody

Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a...
Police in Maryland have taken a 15-year-old into custody after he was found sleeping with a loaded gun, authorities said.(Hyattsville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:15 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (Gray News) - Maryland police say a teenager was taken into custody after he was found sleeping with a loaded rifle.

According to the Hyattsville Police Department, a person called authorities about an armed person at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.

When officers entered the home, the department said they found a 15-year-old boy sleeping in his room next to a loaded AR-15-style rifle.

Police said they used a rifle shield upon entering and retrieved the firearm.

According to authorities, the rifle was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Officers said they could not locate a serial number on the gun due to a black glue substance, but the boy was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case
Jayson McGraw died from his wounds after officials said he was stabbed by two minors.
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco may allow police to deploy robots that kill
Jason Spellman
Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street
Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction
Meow Wolf hosting 2nd adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction