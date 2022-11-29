North Las Vegas police working barricade situation involving armed subject on roof

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:07 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving an armed subject on a roof.

According to police, the incident is occurring in the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.

NLVPD says an armed subject is on top of a roof and refusing to come down.

According to police, SWAT is working with the individual to come to a “peaceful resolution.”

The department asked the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes as the incident took place.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tierra Richardson
Driver in Thanksgiving suspected DUI had suspended license, Las Vegas police say
Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season
Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season
8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police say 3 arrested in connection to home full of stolen items
Las Vegas police say 3 arrested in connection to home full of stolen items