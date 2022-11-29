North Las Vegas police working barricade situation involving armed subject on roof
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:07 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving an armed subject on a roof.
According to police, the incident is occurring in the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard.
NLVPD says an armed subject is on top of a roof and refusing to come down.
According to police, SWAT is working with the individual to come to a “peaceful resolution.”
The department asked the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes as the incident took place.
