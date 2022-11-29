LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the success of its first-ever adults-only event, Meow Wolf has announced that it will offer another 21+ night at Omega Mart.

According to a news release, the second “Night Shift” experience at Omega Mart will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8. Guests are asked to “punch in” for the event beginning at 7 p.m.

As part of the event, Meow Wolf says its immersive art experience, Omega Mart, “will open its portals exclusively to those old enough to legally drink alcohol in Las Vegas, Earth.”

Meow Wolf hosting 2nd adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction (Christopher DeVargas | Christopher DeVargas via Meow Wolf)

Attendees will have a chance to explore the supermarket, Factory and Painted Desert “in a grown-up dimension.”

Meow Wolf says guests can grab a Omegarita from Datamosh, if you can find it, and “pull out your ‘Boop’ card to game away without the littles.”

Those attending must be 21 and older. IDs will be checked at the door, the release advises.

Meow Wolf hosting adults-only event at Las Vegas Omega Mart attraction (kate russell | Kate Russell for Meow Wolf/Omega Mart)

Tickets are $39 for Nevada residents, $49 for out of state visitors, and available in advance online.

Omega Mart is located inside Area15 in Las Vegas, 3215 S Rancho Drive.

For more information about Meow Wolf, visit MeowWolf.com.

