Magical Forest holiday attraction opens in Las Vegas for 31st season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 31st season, a beloved Las Vegas holiday attraction has opened its gates for the holidays.

According to a news release, “with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, new attractions, and endless holiday cheer,” Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest attraction will run through Dec. 31.

The attraction this year will feature an “avalanche slide,” “Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel” and the “Forest Express Passenger Train,” among other offerings.

The holiday event is held at the nonprofit’s West Oakey Campus, 6300 W. Oakey Boulevard.

Organizers note that every dollar spent at the Magical Forest goes towards programs and services for over 3,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Opportunity Village.

While the attraction opened its doors for the season on Nov. 25, the venue will hold a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.opportunityvillage.org/events/magical-forest

