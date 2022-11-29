Law enforcement looking for suspects accused of robbing USPS letter carrier at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Law enforcement is looking for suspects accused of robbing a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in the Las Vegas area.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson. USPIS said the suspects robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint.

USPIS provided a photo of one of the suspects. USPIS said armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information should call 1-877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and reference Case No. 3891573.

