In-person Pokémon Go event to be held in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:12 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get ready, trainers! An in-person Pokemon Go event is set to take over a Las Vegas park next year.

According to organizers, the Pokemon Go Tour will bring a two-day event to Sunset Park on Feb. 18-19.

Pokémon from the Hoenn region of Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire will take over Sunset Park for the event, organizers say.

Attendees will have a “chance to play Pokémon GO with thousands of other Trainers from around the world, while catching, trading, and battling with your favorite Pokémon.”

The events will be held from 10 a.m until 6 p.m., the website states.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://gotour.pokemongolive.com

