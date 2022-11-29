‘Hotel EDC’ coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new immersive hotel experience is coming to the Las Vegas Strip for Electric Daisy Carnival in 2023.

“Hotel EDC” at Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton will feature unique fan experiences, entertainment and perks for three nights and four days during EDC Las Vegas 2023, set for May 19-22.

The 88-acre property will serve as EDC “Headliner Headquarters” with exclusive parties, art installations, EDC-themes food and beverage options, exclusive gifts and more. A limited number of festival tickets are also available for those who have yet to purchase a ticket to the sold-out festival.

The package includes:

3-night stay at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, checking in Friday, May 19 and checking out Monday, May 22, 2023.

Dedicated EDC TV channel to enjoy DJ sets and exclusive content from the comfort of your room.

Exclusive gift bags for each guest.

Hotel soundtrack provided by Insomniac Records.

Dedicated Vibee concierge on site.

Official Hotel EDC day parties at Ayu Dayclub, all weekend long.

Free entry late night to Zouk Nightclub Friday and Saturday nights (subject to capacity).

Pop up DJ sets throughout the property.

Morning wellness experiences.

Eye-catching EDC photo ops and performers.

Daytime Headliner Headquarters at RedTail, with games, prizes, karaoke, speed dating and drink specials, plus interviews and DJ sets from Insomniac Radio.

Special EDC pop up store on property.

Headliner Hall Pass with $30 in daily credits for each guest to use on property.

Recharge after the show with extended hours and special menu items from Suns Out Buns Out and Mulberry Pizza, including custom Pasquale’s Pizza!

Daily Headliner Happy Hours with drink specials on site.

“Hotel EDC” packages go on sale Monday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. PT for groups up to four people with a $99 deposit. Packages start at $1,369.

