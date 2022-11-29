Health District reports 2 flu deaths in Clark County as cases increase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevada Health District reported its first flu deaths of the season.

Two Clark County residents, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s, died in November from flu complications, SNHD said.

“These deaths are a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to the families and friends of these women,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for SNHD.

The deaths come as SNHD reports that flu cases are on the rise in Clark County. SNHD said there were 67 flu-related hospitalizations for the week of Nov. 13-19, a 72% increase from the week before. SNHD said it comes as there is an increase in emergency department and urgent care visits for flu-like illnesses.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Older and younger populations, people with underlying medical conditions and pregnant people are at higher risk for severe flu illness.

SNHD recommends the following measures during the winter as respiratory illnesses increase:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Staying home when sick and limiting contact with others. For flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone, without the use of fever-reducing medicine.) COVID guidance is available at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html .)

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue. Throw the tissue away after using it.

Washing hands frequently with soap and running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Taking a COVID-19 test. People who develop flu-like symptoms should take a COVID-19 test, especially if they have underlying conditions that put them more at risk for severe illness or hospitalization from flu or COVID.

Taking flu antiviral drugs if prescribed by a doctor.

