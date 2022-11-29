Free pet vaccines, microchipping offered at Clark County’s ‘Animals at the Amp’

Dog on a leash. Photo provided by Albemarle County
Dog on a leash. Photo provided by Albemarle County(Albemarle County)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County has announced that it will offer free pet vaccines and microchipping at its upcoming “Animals at the Amp” event.

According to a news release, to “celebrate our furry friends,” the event will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

As part of the free event, residents can enjoy live entertainment and exhibitions, a petting zoo, on-site pet adoptions, pet grooming and a live DJ. Clark County notes that free pet vaccines, microchipping and a free cat and dog food pantry will be offered as well.

Pets are welcome at the event as long as they are leashed.

“Everyone is invited to enjoy this fun, free event and visit with our pet vendors and animal rescue organizations,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “Ultimately, we want to encourage everyone to enjoy all that our furry friends have to offer and, of course, promote responsible pet ownership.”

The event will be held at the Clark County Government Center’s outdoor amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

For more information, visit: www.ClarkCountyNV.gov

