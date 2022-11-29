Forecast Outlook- 11/29/2022

Skies stay mostly sunny with temperatures on the cool side through Wednesday. More clouds with the chance of a few showers return as we head into the weekend.

Precipitation stays well up to the north, but the cooler air will be working in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s through the middle of the week.

The gates will be open for a couple of storm systems to move in from the northwest this weekend. The first arrives later Thursday and Friday with some more cloud cover and a slight chance for a few showers. Forecast high temperatures rebound back into the low 60s with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

A second low-pressure system moves across the area Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. This will bring another chance for a few scattered showers across Southern Nevada. No day this week is looking like a washout, but a few scattered showers will be possible. Temperatures will hold around 60° through the weekend with the breeze sticking around Sunday and Monday.

