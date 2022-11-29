Driver in Thanksgiving suspected DUI had suspended license, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of driving in a suspected DUI crash on Thanksgiving Day that killed one and injured five had a suspended license, registration and no insurance, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Tierra Richardson, 24, faces charges of DUI and reckless driving after the crash near Fort Apache and Red Hills on 11:58 p.m. on Nov. 24. Police said all three vehicles involved had “major” damage.

According to police, a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Fort Apache when it lost control, going over the centerline and into the path of two other vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac GTO and a 2022 Ford F-150.

Tiffany Joye Price, 50, was killed in the crash, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Police said Price was ejected from the Pontiac. Price was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

Richardson reportedly had bloodshot eyes, a blank stare and eyelid tremors, LVMPD said in an arrest report. Responding officers said her speech was mumbled and confused and her attitude would shift from cooperative to aggressive to combative, an arrest report said.

Richardson confirmed to police that she was driving the Nissan involved in the crash. Richardson was unable to perform field sobriety tests because she was hospitalized, police said.

A records check showed Richardson’s license was suspended, the registration on her Nissan was suspended and she didn’t have proof of insurance, an arrest report said.

