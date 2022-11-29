Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect in a deadly shooting told police he killed the man in retaliation for killing another man while he was jumping his car on the same street, according to an arrest report.

Jason Spellman, 38, was arrested after a shooting Nov. 27 around 2:29 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue. Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest on the sidewalk. The man, identified by police as Clarence Harvey, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

According to police, Harvey was killed in retaliation for another shooting that happened the day before on the same street.

Officers responded to a shooting near a residence in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at about 3:24 p.m. on Saturday.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive male adult suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. The man, later identified as William Emmerson Hill Jr., 54, was taken to UMC where he later died. According to police, Hill was shot while he was jump starting a vehicle in the area.

Spellman told police he went to Hassell Avenue on Sunday for a memorial for Hill. According to Spellman, Harvey arrived at the memorial and told Spellman he was the one who killed Hill. Spellman said Harvey killed Hill “for Spellman’s benefit” due to “some business opportunities,” an arrest report said.

“This angered Spellman, who saw [Hill] as practically a family member to him,” the arrest report said.

Spellman followed Harvey in a white Buick SUV as he left the gathering and got more angry, the arrest report said, so he pulled the handgun and shot at Harvey from the vehicle.

When Spellman went back to Harvey, who was on the ground, Harvey said something to the effect of “I’m already dead” and Spellman fired another round, an arrest report said.

Spellman said the firearm jammed, and he left, discarding the gun near Revere and Brooks, an arrest report said.

Police reviewed surveillance footage which showed a white Buick SUV driving by Harvey as he walked on the sidewalk. Police said two rounds were fired from the vehicle before the vehicle made a u-turn and another round was fired.

Spellman was arrested later that day at an apartment near the 3300 block of N. Decatur Boulevard.

Spellman was not granted bail, according to court records. His next court hearing was set for Wednesday.

