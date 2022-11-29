8 homicides reported in 5 days in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas law enforcement investigated eight homicides over the past five days during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

There were three homicides alone reported Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Of the eight homicides, six were gun-related.

APARTMENT STABBING

On Wednesday, LVMPD responded to a stabbing in the 700 block on N. 11th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway.

Marcolamar Je Hornsby, 39, was found dead in his apartment. The coroner’s office said she died from a stab wound to the chest.

Police believe the victim and an unknown male were involved in a physical fight that led to the stabbing. LVMPD said the suspect was gone before police arrived.

SHOOTING NEAR NELLIS AFB

Three people were shot, one fatally, near Nellis Air Force Base Thursday.

LVMPD said they responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a man who had been shot and laying on the ground near Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards just after 5:30 p.m. Keyonn Bonds, 18, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, police found two more gunshot wound victims, both female teens, who are expected to survive. LVMPD said they believe the shooter knew all three victims and shot at them after an argument in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

NORTH LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

A man was killed in North Las Vegas Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos. Brian Christophe Rayford, 44, was found dead suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A suspect was not arrested as of Saturday, according to North Las Vegas Police.

TWO SHOOTINGS ON HASSELL

Two fatal shootings were reported within 24 hours on a residential street in Las Vegas.

The first one was Saturday afternoon, around 3:24 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue, near MLK and Lake Mead. According to police, William Emmerson Hill, 54, was trying to jump start a vehicle when he was shot multiple times. Hill was taken to UMC where he later died.

The second shooting was Sunday afternoon around 2:29 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue. Police said Jason Spellman, 38, drove up to the victim and fired multiple gunshots at him. Police said Spellman and the victim were together at a gathering just prior to the shooting.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

A man was found dead after a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

LVMPD said the shooting happened around 8:53 p.m. in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive. Police said the victim was inside his vehicle with two other people when an unknown vehicle with multiple individuals approached and shot multiple rounds towards the victim, striking him.

Juan Flores, 20, was killed in the shooting.

BEATING DEATH

A woman died after she was the victim of a beating, according to LVMPD.

The incident happened around 5:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.

Police say the man was seen putting the victim into a vehicle and fleeing the area. Then, according to police, at about 6:36 p.m., officers were notified that a woman had been dropped off at Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The Clark County Coroner’s Office had not identified the victim as of Monday afternoon.

MURDER-SUICIDE BETWEEN COUPLE

A husband killed his wife then killed himself after an argument Sunday, according to LVMPD.

Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police said the woman was outside of her residence having a verbal argument with her husband. During the altercation, the husband shot his wife and then himself, LVMPD said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office had not identified the couple as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about the seven incidents in LVMPD’s jurisdiction are asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. For the North Las Vegas shooting, contact NLVPD at 702-633-2133. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

