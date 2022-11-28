Woman won’t face criminal charges after 88-year-old neighbor was mauled to death by dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman won’t face any further criminal charges after her neighbor was mauled to death by her dog earlier this month, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 7, Tracey Hicks was walking her six-year-old pitbull at around 6:30 a.m.

During the walk, Mrs. Evangeline Brooks, Hicks’ neighbor, called out to her from a nearby yard, according to Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin.

The Commonwealth Attorney says because it was dark outside, Hicks was startled by the greeting - causing the dog to suddenly attack Mrs. Brooks.

The dog had on a shock collar and was not on a leash at the time of the attack. When the dog did not respond to the shock collar, Hicks tried to beat the dog before she was able to drag the dog off of Brooks, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Then, Hicks put her dog back in the house and called 911 before going back to help Brooks.

Brooks was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

After the attack, the dog was euthanized by Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Hicks was issued five summonses, including having a dog with no current rabies vaccination and having the dog unrestrained. The Commonwealth Attorney said she’s been fully cooperative during the investigation.

The investigation included statements from Brook’s son, neighbors familiar with Hicks and the dog’s behavior, the dog’s veterinarians, a review of the body-worn camera video, and a review of the dog’s veterinary records.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.