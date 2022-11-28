Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WOIO/Gray News) – A missing woman from Cleveland, Ohio, was found dead in the backyard of a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Police officials said 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head, WOIO reported.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office launched an investigation Saturday into the woman’s death. Officials have not said when or how Taylor got to Pittsburgh at this time.

According to WOIO, Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they hadn’t heard from her since Oct. 8.

Police officials had previously said she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland.

Officials said the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders...
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
Protesters hold candles as they march in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Protesters angered by...
China’s Xi faces threat from public anger over ‘zero-COVID’ policy
Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
A search is underway to find Yeon-Su Kim and her husband, Corey Allen who went missing while...
NAU confirms body found offshore in Mexico is missing professor from Flagstaff; her husband remains missing
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home