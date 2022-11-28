UNLV Football fires head coach Marcus Arroyo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV has fired its head coach after missing out on a bowl game once again, the UNLV Athletic Director confirmed.

Marcus Arroyo was hired by UNLV in Dec. 2019 after serving as Oregon’s offensive coordinator. Arroyo’s record over three years with UNLV was 7-23 overall and 5-17 in the Mountain West.

“We thank Marcus Arroyo for his unwavering efforts leading our student-athletes on and off the field for these three seasons,” Director of Athletics Erick Harper said. “His program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended. However, with our increased expectations at UNLV we felt a change was in order at this time. We all wish Marcus and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Arroyo had two years remaining on his contract. Harper said the national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

The move comes after UNLV won the Fremont Cannon game against UNR on Saturday, 27-22. The team is set to paint the cannon on campus today.

UNLV is set to hold a press conference on Arroyo’s firing later this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

