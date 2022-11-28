Manner of death ‘undetermined’ after man found dead in Las Vegas desert

By Elaine Emerson
Nov. 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s Office said the manner of death of a man found dead in the desert was undetermined.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found the body of a man in a desert area near W. Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway around 10 a.m. June 19. Police said the victim had signs of trauma.

Martin Lopez-Aguilar, 59, died from hemopericardium due to ruptured heart attack, due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. Hemopericardium refers to the accumulation of blood in a heart cavity, which can happen during a heart attack.

The coroner’s office said other significant conditions that contributed to Lopez-Aguilar’s death included blunt trauma to the head and neck.

The coroner’s office said Lopez-Aguilar’s manner of death was undetermined.

LVMPD didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on whether there was still an open homicide investigation connected to the case.

