Man killed in homicide Friday night in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man was killed in a homicide Friday night.

According to North Las Vegas police, at about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Plumwood, near Cheyenne and Pecos, in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said medical personnel arrived and pronounced the male deceased on scene.

Authorities did not provide any further information, as the incident remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday identified the victim as Brian Christophe Rayford, 44. Rayford died of gunshot wounds to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-2133. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

