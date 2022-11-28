Man arrested in shooting near MLK, Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

Jason Spellman, 38, was arrested after a shooting Nov. 27 around 2:29 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue. According to police, responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

Police said the victim and Spellman were at a gathering together just prior to the shooting. The victim had left the gathering and was walking in the area when Spellman drove up and fired multiple gunshots at him, police said.

Spellman was gone before police arrived, but he was arrested later that same night in the 3300 block of N. Decatur Boulevard. Spellman was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.

It was the second deadly shooting on Hassell Avenue in 24 hours. On Saturday, police responding to a shooting in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue at around 3:24 p.m. Police said a man was trying to jump start a vehicle when he was shot and killed.

