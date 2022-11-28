Las Vegas police say man fatally shot outside residence in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed outside of a residence Saturday in the northeast valley.

According to Las Vegas police, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive at about 8:53 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, LVMPD said. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Police say that the investigation indicates the victim was inside his vehicle with two other people when an unknown vehicle with multiple individuals approached and shot multiple rounds towards the victim, striking him.

According to LVMPD, the suspects fled in their vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

