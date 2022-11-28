Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital and pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a man beating a woman near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street.

Police say the man was seen playing the victim into a vehicle and fleeing the area. Then, according to police, at about 6:36 p.m., officers were notified that a woman had been dropped off at Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation indicates that the victim had been dropped off at Sunrise Hospital by a woman driving the same vehicle that was seen near the original incident.

Las Vegas police say that the investigation is still ongoing.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.