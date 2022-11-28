Las Vegas local wins $150K jackpot playing Pai-Gow for first time

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas resident had quite the memorable Thanksgiving after hitting a progressive jackpot on his first time playing Pai-Gow poker.

According to a news release, the resident, identified only as “Anderson,” was playing Pai-Gow Poker for the first time on Thanksgiving when he hit the jackpot on Wednesday.

According to Boyd Gaming, Anderson was at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino to have lunch with friends who were visiting from Texas.

The company says that after the group had lunch, Anderson’s friends “convinced him to give Pai-Gow Poker a try, and he soon drew a hand to give thanks for -- a seven-card straight flush with an Ace-King in the hole, good for $152,768.”

