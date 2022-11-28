K-Pop pop-up featuring BTS, Blackpink merch coming to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pop-up shop featuring items from the biggest K-Pop bands is coming to downtown Las Vegas.

Downtown Container Park and K-Pop Republic will host a pop-up shop featuring live entertainment and vendors on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 starting at 10 a.m.

The pop-up will feature merchandise from groups like BTS, Blackpick, Stray Kids and Twice. The first 100 customers each day will receive a free poster with purchase.

Throughout the day, the event will also feature live dance performances from groups like Beagle Line and The X Krew Dance.

Admission to the event is free for all guests.

