Governor-elect Joe Lombardo names Chief of Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor-elect Joe Lombardo named former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his Chief of Staff Monday morning.

“I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”

Kieckhefer was the Nevada State Senator for District 16 for three consecutive terms, first taking office in 2011. Kieckhefer was the Assistant Majority Floor Leader in the 2015-16 session. Kieckhefer resigned from the legislature in 2021 to serve on the Nevada Gaming Commission.

“I’m honored to join Governor-elect Lombardo’s administration,” said Kieckhefer. “I’m humbled by Governor-elect Lombardo’s trust in me, and I’m excited to have another opportunity to serve Nevada, a state I love so deeply. Under Governor-elect Lombardo, I’m confident that this administration will deliver innovative solutions and historic victories for our great state.”

Kieckhefer currently serves as the Director of Client Relations for McDonald Carano, a Las Vegas law firm. Kieckhefer will resign from the Nevada Gaming Commission once Governor-elect Lombardo is sworn into office in January.

