Forecast Outlook- 11/28/2022

A cold front moving into the area is kicking up the breeze Monday afternoon with cooler air on the way for Tuesday. High temperatures fall back into the mid-50s with rain chances returning later this week.

Precipitation stays well up to the north, but the cooler air will be working in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s for the middle of the week.

The gates will be open for a couple of storm systems to move in from the northwest this weekend. The first arrives later Thursday and Friday with some more cloud cover and a slight chance for a few showers. Forecast high temperatures rebound back into the low 60s.

A second low-pressure system moves across the area Saturday through Monday, bringing a better opportunity for scattered showers across Southern Nevada. At this point, we’re not looking at a complete washout this weekend, but scattered showers will be possible with forecast high temperatures hovering around 60°.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.