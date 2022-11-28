Forecast Outlook-11/27/22

High clouds are drifting into the valley Sunday afternoon and we can expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions for the remainder of the day.

Wind will remain light Sunday but picks up Monday as a low slides down from the north. As it sets up look for the pressure gradient to tighten creating wind gusts for most of the southwest.

Temperatures Monday will be in the low 60′s but by Tuesday a cold front will slip through southern Nevada dropping our daytime highs into the 50′s for a few days.

We’re keeping tabs on two other systems that are moving into our area for the second half of the week.

Computer models suggest rain or showers with snow at higher elevations.

Rain and snow chances for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is 20%

