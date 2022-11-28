Argument between husband, wife leads to murder-suicide, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument between a husband and a wife led to a murder-suicide Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near Eastern and Oakey, for reports of a shooting. Police found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the woman was outside of her residence having a verbal argument with her husband. During the altercation, the husband shot his wife and then himself, LVMPD said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the couple once next of kin is notified.

SafeNest in Las Vegas offers a 24/7 domestic violence hotline at 702-646-4981. The Shade Tree also offers a 24/7 hotline at 702-385-0072.

The National Domestic Violence hotline is also available 24/7. The hotline is available at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or you can text “START” to 88788. More information can be found at thehotline.org.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

