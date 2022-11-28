16-year-old girl missing from Las Vegas Paiute Reservation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Paiute Reservation Police are looking for a missing teen last seen Saturday.

Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen Nov. 26 around 8:30 a.m. near the Snow Mountain residential area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation, which is located near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon.

Armendariz is described as 5′2″, weighing about 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Police said it’s not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Armendariz may be in severe emotional distress or in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at 702-471-0844.

