Forecast Outlook-11/27/22

A weak system moved through the Las Vegas Valley Saturday afternoon which will cool us down Sunday.

Daytime temperatures will be a few degrees colder than Saturday.

Wind is expected to be light Sunday but that changes on Monday as a low slides down from British Columbia which is expected to bring some windy weather to our area bringing gusts of up to 24 MPH.

The system pushes east by Monday night.

Tuesday will remain on the breezy side, but the take away is much cooler temperatures. Our high will be about 10 degrees cooler Tuesday under sunny skies.

Weather models agree to disagree for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Right now it’s looking as if we’re remain sunny until Thursday when clouds roll in. Two computer models suggest rain for the valley and snow for the Sierras.

Mount Charleston could pick up a few inches next weekend.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.