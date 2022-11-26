Major sporting events Las Vegas could land next

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the latest in a string of major sporting events that Las Vegas has landed, including Super Bowl LVIII.

LVCVA CEO Steve Hill said the College Football National Championship is next on their list of major events to host.

“There’s one more left for us to get,” Hill said. “With the expansion that they’re looking at, I think that opens it up for Las Vegas to be in the conversation, and we hope to do that.”

The College Football Playoff is expanding from four to 12 teams by 2026.

In September, during a media teleconference, the CFP executive director was asked about Las Vegas’ chances.

“We hope someday we’ll be able to go there, but we’re just going to have to wait and see whether or not the dates fit in for Las Vegas or frankly any other host city,” Bill Hancock said.

Currently the national championship game falls under the same window as the Consumer Electronic Show, which is the biggest convention held in Vegas.

In 2026, several U.S. cities will be host sites for FIFA World Cup matches.

Las Vegas put in a bid to be a host city a few years ago but later dropped out because the LVCVA said it was too expensive and logistically it’s not clear if it would be possible.

“An official World Cup pitch will not fit in Allegiant Stadium, which is why we’re not really in consideration for ‘26,” Hill said.

However, Las Vegas has a presence in this month’s World Cup in Qatar with advertisements on the dasher boards during every game.

For years Phoenix received all the major sports events in Southwest. The city has landed the Super Bowl, Final Four and major college football bowl games. Now Las Vegas and Los Angeles are getting a piece of the pie with their new stadiums.

Las Vegas and Phoenix have the only domed stadiums west of the Rocky Mountains, which Hill said is a requirement to host the Final Four.

The next major international sporting event held in Las Vegas will be the Formula One Vegas Grand Prix in November of 2023.

