Woman dies after hit in head with rake, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was hit in the head with a rake, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 30. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Bruce and Fremont after a 53-year-old woman, identified as Marcia Averett, was found unconscious. LVFR said Averett had “obvious” head trauma and a 4-5 inch laceration to the right temple area. Averett was taken to University Medical Center and had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, LVMPD said.

Averett’s husband contacted police to report that his wife was hit on the head with a rake earlier in the day near 16th St and Marlin, the report said. Police found blood in the area and talked to several witnesses who said the victim was hit in the head by a rake by a Black woman riding a bicycle.

On Oct. 20, Averett died at UMC. That same day, Averett’s husband told police that he had heard the woman involved was named “Bianca” and was known to frequent the area on her bike, the arrest report said.

Another witness told police Averett was seen collecting cans in the area when a Black woman on a bike struck Averett in the head “several” times with a green rake.

After several neighbor tips, LVMPD found a Bianca Robinson living in a nearby apartment who owned a bike matching the description of the bike in the rake incident, the report said.

When interviewed by police, Robinson said she would often ride her bike the area where the incident happened but “had no memory” of the rake incident, the arrest report said. A neighbor also told police that Robinson may suffer from psychiatric problems, the report said.

Robinson was arrested Oct. 24 on a battery charge but is now facing a murder charge, according to court records. Robinson’s bail was set at $500,000 and her next court appearance was set for Dec. 5.

